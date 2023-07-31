Disney Dreamlight Valley – How to Make Grilled Fish

Disney Dreamlight Valley has an incredibly long list of fish recipes that players will want to make if they have an excess of fish and don’t wanna sell them. While selling fish is one of the best ways to make money in the game, it is also one of the ingredients that is needed in many different dishes. Players will discover that numerous species of fish come from different biomes and various color bubbles in bodies of water.

Almost every single fish has a dish that it is meant for, but Grilled Fish is a meal that allows players to use just about any fish they would like in it. This guide will go over how to make Grilled Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Cook Grilled Fish in DDV

Screenshot by Gamepur

Grilled Fish is a very simple recipe to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley and doesn’t contain many ingredients at all. Fish can be caught in any of the biomes in the game, as they all have some type of body of water running through them, making it easy for players to catch fish. The best way to know if fish is available is by throwing the fishing rod in the direction of the pool of bubbles. Sometimes these bubbles will be different colors. However, some fish can be caught in areas that don’t have bubbles, like bass, for example. The ingredients needed to make Grilled Fish are below.

x1 Fish of any kind

We told you it was simple. Players will only require one fish of any kind to make this recipe, it doesn’t matter what type it is. The only other thing players will find themselves needing is one coal as well. Otherwise, that is all you will need, and then you can add the single fish to the cooking station pot, and get your grilled fish.