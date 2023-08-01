Veggies are something not everyone loves, but then there are some people who want to have veggies instead of dessert. Disney Dreamlight Valley has meals for everyone, no matter what your tastes are like. There are so many different recipes to choose from that it’ll be hard to be disappointed by what you’ve selected.

This guide will teach you everything you’ll need to know about how to make the Grilled Veggie Platter, which is an adorable little veggie dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Make Grilled Veggie Platter in DDV

To make a Grilled Veggie Platter in DDV, players will only require a couple of ingredients to successfully prepare it. The Grilled Veggie Platter is a 3-star meal, so it will replenish more energy than other dishes like it. Players will need to gather three different ingredients, and it is fun because they get to pick each one.

Grilled Veggie Platter requires three vegetables in order to be prepared, and it can be anything categorized as a vegetable, as long as it isn’t lettuce because then players will accidentally make a salad. Some of the vegetables which players might want to use are asparagus, bell pepper, carrot, chili pepper, cucumber, eggplant, leek, okra, onion, potato, pumpkin, spinach, tomato, or zucchini. All of these can be found throughout the valley’s biomes by purchasing seeds or plants from Goofy’s Stalls.

Players can take any three of the vegetables listed above and mix them into the cooking station’s pot to successfully make Grilled Veggie Platter. As mentioned above, it is a 3-star recipe, so players will get more energy from it than a 1-star, making it a pretty easy and fast dish to use for more energy. That is everything to know about making the Grilled Veggie Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley.