Disney Dreamlight Valley is home to many different recipes that players can easily whip up at their cooking station. The game features a very wide variety of meal options, especially soup dishes, and this guide will be going over one odd-looking but yummy soup dish. However, this certain soup is a little trickier to make than others just because the ingredient needed comes from a biome that players unlock later in the game. Here is everything you need to know about how to make leek soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Make Leek Soup in DDV

Image via Gameloft

Soups are something that many of us love. Whether it is for the fuzzy warm feeling they give us or the comforting feeling that soup brings by reminding us of so many times when we were younger and our mothers and fathers made us soup. Leek soup is an interesting one in Disney Dreamlight Valley as it has a light greenish-yellow look to it versus other soups.

The only ingredient needed for Leek soup is one single Leek, as long as players have one of these they will be able to make this dish. Leeks can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Forgotten Lands, which is a biome a lot of players normally will unlock last in the game, considering it requires certain quest lines to be complete and is a more expensive biome to purchase.

Once players have Leeks in their inventory, they can use it plus x1 coal to make the Leek soup dish. After cooking it the first time, players can then auto-prepare it very easily in the future from their recipe book. With Leek Soup being a single-star meal, it won’t replenish as much health as players would hope, so it can also be gifted to villagers to increase their friendship.