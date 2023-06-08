Disney Dreamlight Valley – How To Make Peppermint Tea

Disney Dreamlight Valley has loads of recipes that players can cook up to keep their energy high in order to do tasks around the valley. Some of the meals we can make in the game are really fancy compared to others like with this one, instead of just having regular tea, why not have peppermint tea? This guide will teach players how to make Peppermint tea in DDV with two easy ingredients.

How To Make Peppermint Tea in DDV

Screenshot by Gamepur

While this recipe is called Peppermint Tea, it is a little confusing as it also contains Lemon, making it like a mixture of tea, mint, and lemon, it seems. For this meal, players will need to have the Forest of Valor and also Frosted Heights biomes unlocked in order to get the ingredients needed. This is where the meal becomes a little harder, considering that these are two expensive biomes when put together. Players can unlock them using Dreamlight. Below are the two ingredients needed for Peppermint Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Mint

Lemon

Mixing these two ingredients into the cooking pot with one piece of coal will give players Peppermint Tea. This recipe is only a 2-star meal, meaning it won’t completely fill up the energy bar of the character, but it will give a quarter to a half percentage back. Peppermint Tea can also be sold for $146 Star Coins, and eaten, it will give 993 energy to the player.

That is everything to know about making Peppermint Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s a very simple recipe as long as players have the biomes unlocked to collect lemons and mint. Remember, completed food can be used to decorate tables as well.