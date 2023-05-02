Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to Make “My Hero Cookie

Disney Dreamlight Valley always has the cutest recipes, which still stands accurate when it comes to adding new recipes in the game. For fans of Wreck-It Ralph, this three-star dish is the one we’ve seen in the movie, and it is exciting to see it once again. This guide will teach you how to make the “My Hero” cookie in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley My Hero Cookie — Ingredients Required & How To Cook

Screenshot by Gamepur

Making the “My Hero” cookie is easier than players think, as it only involves three ingredients which most players have unlocked by now. This recipe might be only three stars, but it can be a great one to gift your valley villagers to earn more friendship XP. The ingredients needed to make My Hero cookie in Disney Dreamlight Valley are as follows:

1x butter

1x wheat

1x vanilla or sugarcane

These ingredients are relatively easy to find as Butter can be found and purchased from Chez Remy. Wheat can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. And finally, Vanilla can be found growing in Sunlit Plateau biome, and Sugarcane can be purchased at Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach. These ingredients are straightforward and simple to collect. All players will need then is some coal, which will make it available to be cooked.

Once mixing these three ingredients into a pot, players will have made their first “Hero My” cookie. This recipe is inspired by the cookie we see in the Wreck-It Ralph movie and matches some of the other Sugar Rush items throughout the game. This three-star meal is perfect for gifting to villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley.