Disney Dreamlight Valley Adds Four New Animal Companions To Premium Shop

Disney Dreamlight Valley is known for having everyone’s favorite Disney and Pixar characters, but that’s not all. The game also has some of the cutest animal companions, and fans are constantly begging for more furry friends. Just a couple of weeks ago, the latest update added some interactive toys for players’ companions.

The developers of the new fan-favorite Disney game continue to give the fans what they want. A while back the game received a new shop called the Premium Shop where players can spend moonstones in exchange for Disney-inspired items. Today, the developers posted a new tweet displaying some new companions they added to the store.

New Companions In Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop

Add a bit of whimsy to your Dreamlight Style with 4 new Animal Companions – available in the Premium Shop for a limited time. ✨ pic.twitter.com/aB9UPul8d5 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) April 28, 2023

Disney Dreamlight Valley added some new companions that really give that “whimsy” look that they talked about in their latest tweet. In the Premium Shop are four new companions, including a Blue Whimsical Sunbird, a Blue Whimsical Turtle, a Blue Whimsical Rabbit, and a Blue Whimsical Fox. This bundle of companions is priced at 2,000 moonstones.

Other items that were included in the shop restock are a Cozy “Wanderer” Bundle that comes with a bed, couches, and other cozy lounge items. Disney Dreamlight Valley also added some cool Icy Wings that look like something Elsa created herself. The last new item is a Mickey Mouse Sweater Trio that comes with three different colored sweaters for your avatar.

These new items will be available for a limited time as usual in the Premium Shop, so if you’re interested in purchasing this bundle, be sure to do it soon. Disney Dreamlight Valley continues to please its players by adding to its evergrowing collections of companions and the future of the game seems no different.