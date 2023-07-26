Disney Dreamlight Valley – How To Make Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables

The amount of fishy dishes that Disney Dreamlight Valley has to offer is a ton, especially since so many fish are only available from specific biomes with certain color bubbles. In all bodies of water in the game, there are little bubbles that indicate a fish is there ready to be caught, but the color of the bubbles means what type of fish are there.

Bass is one of the common types of fish that you can discover in Disney Dreamlight Valley and used in recipes. In this guide, we’re gonna explain how to make the yummy-looking Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables, which makes us hungry just by looking at it.

How To Make Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables in DDV

This recipe, by the looks of it, makes players think it might be a bit more intense to prepare, but honestly, it doesn’t require as much work as others. This dish only needs three different ingredients to be prepared, alongside one single piece of coal to cook it in the cooking station pot. The list of needed ingredients is below.

x1 Bass fish

x1 Carrot

x1 Tomato

In order to find Bass fish, players will need to head to Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau, or Frosted Heights. While a lot of fish are caught in the bubble areas, Bass is actually only obtainable through areas of water that have no bubbles.

As for carrots, these can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow in either seed form or already grown form. Tomatoes can be found at Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach, and just like the carrots, either seed or full-grown forms can be bought from there.

After mixing all three of these ingredients into the cooking pot, players will receive the tasty-looking Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables, which is a 3-star dish, replenishing quite a bit of health whenever eaten.