Disney Dreamlight Valley – How to Make Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a lot of fish meals that players cook as it’s one of the most used ingredients in the game. Considering there are a bunch of neat different fish players can catch it’s not surprising that they are also found as ingredients in a ton of recipes. Some of the fish players can cook up will make fancy dishes to enjoy, can be gifted to other characters, or be used in missions – and this guide will be looking at one of those recipes. Here is everything you need to know about how to make Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon.

How to Make Poached Basil-Butter Strugeon in DDV

Screenshot by Gamepur

Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon is considered to be a fancier dish and requires a total of four different ingredients. While some recipes allow players to pick and choose what ingredients they want to use, such as selecting between different fish, vegetables, or fruits, this recipe is one that has to be stuck to in order to make the desired dish.

The ingredients needed to make Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon are listed below.

x1 White Sturgeon

x1 Basil

x1 Lemon

x1 Butter

White Sturgeon can only be found in the orange bubbles of Frosted Heights – and nowhere else. Basil can be harvested at the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow regions, it will be found growing in various places on the ground. Lemon can be found in the Glade of Trust and the Forest of Valor, growing from various trees. Lastly, Butter can be purchased from Remy’s store which he opens up after he is welcomed to the valley and his first quest chain is completed.

Now after all those ingredients are gathered, players can add them to the cooking station’s pot with x1 coal. At this stage, Players will have successfully made Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon in Disney Dreamlight Valley.