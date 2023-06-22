Disney Dreamlight Valley – How To Make Raspberry Boba Tea

Disney Dreamlight Valley offers many different recipes, including Boba Tea. Not only can players make the simple, original Boba Tea, but it also offers many different flavors like Coconut, Gooseberry, and Raspberry. What is even more fun about each of these drinks is the colors change with each one, the Raspberry taking on a beautiful purple-pink color.

Meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley are used to benefit the energy bar, which gets drained while fishing, mining, or doing any of the valley labor. This guide will explain how to make Raspberry Boba Tea.

How To Make Raspberry Boba Tea in DDV

Screenshot by Gamepur

Making Rasberry Boba Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley is easy, requiring ingredients players receive early in the game. With the recipe only requiring three ingredients, this puts it at a 3-star meal, which will replenish a decent amount of health. Below is a list of the ingredients.

x1 Raspberry

x1 Sugarcane

x1 Milk

Raspberries can be found on the bushes in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow. With each harvest of the berries, players receive 3, and it only times 17 minutes for them to regrow afterward. Milk can be purchased from Remy’s restaurant in the valley for 230 Star Coins, and Sugarcane can be purchased from Dazzle Beach as an ingredient or in seed form for players to grow.

After mixing all three of these ingredients into at a Disney Dreamlight Valley cooking station bowl with x1 coal, players will receive Raspberry Boba Tea, which they can then drink or gift to a villager in their valley. It is also a fun-looking drink that can be used to decorate an outdoor table. That is everything to know about making Raspberry Boba Tea.