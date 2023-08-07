Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to Make Sole Meunière

Disney Dreamlight Valley players have a whole kitchen to themselves in the game, just waiting to be used to cook delicious meals. It is a good thing that they also give players countless different recipes to choose from. Whether you’re wanting to make a dish packed full of vegetables, a tasty dessert like a pie, or something a bit more extravagant, there is a meal for everyone to cook.

The Sole Meunière recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of the dishes that require a few ingredients to make. Here is everything you need to know about Sole Meunière in DDV.

How to Make Sole Meunière in DDV

Sole Meunière is a 4-star recipe that players can easily make as long as they have made some progress unlocking different biomes. Players will also need to have Remy’s Restaurant unlocked as well.

This dish is a fancy one and makes for a wonderfully tasty meal to eat as well as a great decoration for any dining room table or kitchen counter. Below are the ingredients required to cook it.

Wheat

Butter

Lemon

Sole

Wheat can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow, either in seed form or full-grown. Butter can only be purchased from Remy’s Restaurant via the kitchen shelf in the back. Lemons can be found in the Glade of Trust or the Forest of Valor growing on the trees. The last ingredient needed is Sole, which is a type of fish. This fish can only be caught from the Forgotten Lands via the white rippling bubbles in the water.

Once players have all four of these ingredients together, they can mix them via the cooking station pot with x1 coal. After hitting the confirm button, players will have successfully made Sole Meunière.