Disney Dreamlight Valley – How to Make Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak

Disney Dreamlight Valley has piles of recipes for players to make at their cooking station that Mickey gifts them in the early parts of the game. Some meals are a bit fancier than others, while others are a little simpler and have a lower star rating. Today we will be discussing a bit of a fancier dish known as Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak.

Because this meal is a bit more complicated than others, it does require ingredients that can only be obtained through certain biomes. This guide will explain how to make Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak.

How to Make Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak in DDV

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to make Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak, players will need three ingredients, which will make it a 3-star dish so players will get quite a bit of restored energy from it compared to other meals. To make this, see the list of ingredients below.

x1 Kingfish

x1 Lemon

x1 Sugarcane

Each of these ingredients can be found in different biomes. First off, sugarcane and Kingfish can be found in the Dazzle Beach biome, which is currently the only beach biome. Here players can purchase sugarcane seeds from Goofy’s Stall or buy it already grown. To get a Kingfish though, players will need to get out their fishing rod. The most likely place to catch a Kingfish is from the blue bubbles in the ocean water. Lastly, lemons can be found growing on trees in both the Glade of Trust and the Forest of Valor.

Once players have collected all three of these ingredients, you can mix them all together to make Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak. Do remember that you will require x1 coal in order to use the cooking station. That is everything you need to know about making this dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.