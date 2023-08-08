Disney Dreamlight Valley has many recipes across various food categories and ranges in a diverse set of difficulties to prepare. Once a meal is made, though, it will be saved to players’ in-game cookbooks to then be automatically prepared without having to manually add each individual ingredient. Walleye en Papillote is a four-star meal that players will be able to their recipe book, but it requires a few ingredients to get you going. This guide will explain everything you need to know about how to make Walleye en Papillote in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Make Walleye en Papillote in DDV

Walleye en Papillote is a pretty neat recipe, as once it is all prepared and on the plate, it looks quite interesting and cool. It is also a pretty simple and easy meal to make as long as players have a good portion of the biomes unlocked. In order to cook Walleye en Papillote in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will require a total of 4 different ingredients. Below is a list of each ingredient needed.

x1 Walleye en Papillote

x1 Basil

x1 Oregano

Any x1 Vegetable

These ingredients are pretty easy to get as long as the appropriate biomes are already unlocked. First, players will need to get Walleye en Papillote, which is a fish that can be found in the Sunlit Plateau by fishing in the gold bubble ripples. Basil can be harvested from the Peaceful Meadow; it will just be found growing on the ground. Oregano can also be found growing in the Plaza. Lastly, the recipe calls for one vegetable, which can be any of them. All vegetables can be purchased from Goofy’s Stalls located in the various biomes, so pick one from there in either seed form – if you don’t mind waiting – or purchase one that is already fully grown.

Once getting all those gathered together, add them to the cooking station pot and use x1 coal to prepare the dish. After combining all of the ingrediants players will have successfully made Walleye en Papillote.