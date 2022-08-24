Disney Dreamlight Valley preorder guide – bonuses, editions, and more

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to mix the Sims with Animal Crossing and give it a dash of Disney magic? Soon enough you won’t have to wonder, as a game similar to that will be a reality. Dreamlight Valley is an upcoming Disney game that puts the player in the role of savior of beloved Disney and Pixar characters, wherein they will be freeing them and their magical dreamland from the perils of the Forgetting. While it would be a free-to-play game when it releases in 2023, there are options to get early access to the game, and one of those options is through special edition purchases. So let us explore all of the preorder options for Disney Dreamlight Valley and examine all of the editions and bonuses that come with them.

All of the preorder editions for Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley will be coming to Early Access across a multitude of platforms on September 6, and to earn a spot and play the game before anyone else, players have the option of obtaining one of the Founder’s Packs. There will be three in total, and each will provide progressively more bonuses, at a progressively higher cost, of course.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Standard Edition

The entry-tier preorder edition of Disney Dreamlight Valley enables Early Acces and comes with several in-game cosmetics and special currency. At a cost of $29.99, you can get:

Early Access to Disney Dreamlight Valley

8000 Moonstones (in-game currency related to the game’s Battle Pass system)

2 Wearable items and 9 Decoration items

3 Design Motifs

Image via Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley Deluxe Edition

The mid-tier preorder edition of Disney Dreamlight Valley enables Early Acces and comes with even more in-game cosmetics and special currency. At a cost of $49.99, you will get:

Early Access to Disney Dreamlight Valley

All cosmetic items from the Standard Edition

14500 Moonstones

Celestial Sea Turtle animal companion

7 Wearable items and 10 Decoration items

3 Design Motifs

Deluxe Jersey and Mickey Mouse Donut Headband

Image via Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition

The end-tier preorder edition of Disney Dreamlight Valley enables Early Acces and comes with a huge number of in-game cosmetics and special currency. At a cost of $69.99, you can get:

Early Access to Disney Dreamlight Valley

All cosmetic items from both the Standard and Deluxe Editions

20000 Moonstones

Regal Fox animal companion

4 Wearable items and 15 Decoration items

3 Design Motifs

Ultimate Jersey and Mickey Mouse Donut Headband