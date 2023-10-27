All Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes October 2023
Keep track of all the working codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and learn to redeem codes to get free goodies.
Getting new decor or furniture in Disney Dreamlight Valley often involves time, effort, and money. However, an opportunity comes once in a blue moon for players to redeem a code and get a bunch of goodies for free.
Redeeming codes in DDV is a way to get free outfits, furniture, or skins. To say that you just need to input the code and get freebies would be an oversimplification. Though many codes have been made available by the Disney Dreamlight Valley team over the past couple of years, they don’t last forever. As such, it’s hard to keep track of the working codes and expired codes. This guide offers a glimpse at all currently active codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley as of October 2023.
DDV: All Working Codes in October 2023
Here is every active code for Disney Dreamlight Valley:
- AUTUMNBUNDLE: Autumn Wreath, Autumn Harvest Pennants, two Pampas Grass Jugs, and two Bountiful Marigold Baskets
- HALLOWEENBUNDLE: Playful Pumpkin Scarecrow, two Small Pumpkin Collections, two Large Pumpkin Collections, and a Heavy Iron Cauldron
- PIXL: An Air Hockey Table, Game Machine, and Coin-op Game
- PRIDE20231: A Gleam Tee
- PRIDE20232: An Illuminate Tee
- PRIDE20233: A Shine Tee
- PRIDE20234: A Shimmer Tee
- PRIDE20235: A Glow Tee
- PRIDE20236: A Radiate Tee
- PRIDE20237: A Bright Tee
- PRIDE20238: A Dazzle Tee
How to Redeem a Code in Disney Dreamlight Valley
So, now that the code is in your hands, it’s time to redeem it. Now, where exactly does Disney Dreamlight Valley hide that code redemption button? To redeem codes in DDV, follow these steps:
- Open the game’s pause menu and head to the Settings menu on the right corner.
- On the sub-menu to the left, scroll down to open the “Help” tab.
- Under the “About” section, there’s an empty lilac box. Here’s where the Disney Dreamlight Valley code should go.
- When ready, click Claim to redeem the code.
- Wait for a second, and the goodies should arrive at your house’s mailbox.