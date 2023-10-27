All Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes October 2023

Getting new decor or furniture in Disney Dreamlight Valley often involves time, effort, and money. However, an opportunity comes once in a blue moon for players to redeem a code and get a bunch of goodies for free.

Redeeming codes in DDV is a way to get free outfits, furniture, or skins. To say that you just need to input the code and get freebies would be an oversimplification. Though many codes have been made available by the Disney Dreamlight Valley team over the past couple of years, they don’t last forever. As such, it’s hard to keep track of the working codes and expired codes. This guide offers a glimpse at all currently active codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley as of October 2023.

DDV: All Working Codes in October 2023

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is every active code for Disney Dreamlight Valley:

AUTUMNBUNDLE : Autumn Wreath, Autumn Harvest Pennants, two Pampas Grass Jugs, and two Bountiful Marigold Baskets

: Autumn Wreath, Autumn Harvest Pennants, two Pampas Grass Jugs, and two Bountiful Marigold Baskets HALLOWEENBUNDLE: Playful Pumpkin Scarecrow, two Small Pumpkin Collections, two Large Pumpkin Collections, and a Heavy Iron Cauldron

Playful Pumpkin Scarecrow, two Small Pumpkin Collections, two Large Pumpkin Collections, and a Heavy Iron Cauldron PIXL : An Air Hockey Table, Game Machine, and Coin-op Game

: An Air Hockey Table, Game Machine, and Coin-op Game PRIDE20231 : A Gleam Tee

: A Gleam Tee PRIDE20232 : An Illuminate Tee

: An Illuminate Tee PRIDE20233 : A Shine Tee

: A Shine Tee PRIDE20234 : A Shimmer Tee

: A Shimmer Tee PRIDE20235: A Glow Tee

A Glow Tee PRIDE20236: A Radiate Tee

A Radiate Tee PRIDE20237: A Bright Tee

A Bright Tee PRIDE20238: A Dazzle Tee

How to Redeem a Code in Disney Dreamlight Valley

So, now that the code is in your hands, it’s time to redeem it. Now, where exactly does Disney Dreamlight Valley hide that code redemption button? To redeem codes in DDV, follow these steps: