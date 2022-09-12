Do children inherit Startup Businesses in BitLife?

Your kids in BitLife inherit nearly everything you earn as you progress through the game. They receive your house, car, money, and sometimes your problems if the issues are big enough. For example, if you become the CEO of a company and begin your business, does your kid inherit your Startup Business, or does it go away in BitLife?

Do kids inherit Startup Businesses?

We can confirm that right now, they do not. If you lose your business as an adult, your children will not inherit your Startup Business. This might feel like a massive downfall because you can spend years perfecting your business, making a lot of money, and then have it suddenly fail away and not have your kids working at it after your main character has moved on. However, BitLife developers, Candywriters, have already heard players talking about this and plan to amend this.

Related: How Business Performance works in BitLife

BitLife players reached out to the official BitLife Twitter page and shared the disheartening news of finding out their kids would not inherit a business. The team already plans to patch this in shortly to ensure players have the opportunity to continue playing and working on their business, even when the main character who started it has passed away. This will let you see how long you can keep the business going and how much money you can make as the CEO.

Because of this news, we recommend players to play through and try out the various businesses available in the Business update. It’s an excellent opportunity to get used to everything and what you need to account for when running a business. The BitLife team is likely already working on a patch, and we should expect to see this feature added pretty soon.