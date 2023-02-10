How to get the Flipendo spell in Hogwarts Legacy

If you played Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on the PS1 then you’ll definitely remember Flipendo, the first spell Harry learned in the adventure. That, and Hagrid’s weirdly shaped face. With the Flipendo spell, you could push blocks and activate mechanisms to damage enemies, making it the most basic and valuable “attack.” Well, that same spell is in Hogwarts Legacy. Here is how you can get this valuable spell.

Unlocking Flipendo in Hogwarts Legacy

You can unlock Flipendo after completing Professor Garlick’s second assignment. During this assignment, you’ll have to grow and harvest a Fluxweed, buy the three combat plants, and use them simultaneously.

You should first purchase a Fluxweed seed and grow it in the Room of Requirement. Then, wait until it blooms and pick it up. As for the “three combat plants,” you must buy and use a Poison Tentacula, a Mandrake, and a Chinese Chewing Cabbage. You can buy them all at Dogweed & Deathcap, north of Hogsmeade. Remember to use all three simultaneously.

Once you’re done with this assignment, you’ll get the Flipendo spell, which you can use to flip enemies/objects. Avalanche Software did not want to miss the opportunity to pay homage to one of the most beloved spells of the Harry Potter video games.

Returning Spells from Previous Harry Potter Games

The Harry Potter games have been around since 2001. Plus, Hogwarts Legacy features 34 spells. So there are very few spells that haven’t been introduced in previous entries. Some returning spells you will get to try out with your customized wand are Alohomora, to lockpick; Accio, to summon your broomstick; and Revelio, to reveal objects nearby. Even star spells from the Harry Potter movies, like Avada Kedavra, make a comeback in Hogwarts Legacy.