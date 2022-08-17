Do supply pods respawn in Tower of Fantasy? Answered

Collecting Supply Pods in Tower of Fantasy is one of the best and fastest ways to get your hands on gacha materials, experience, and in-game currency. They’re one of three types of chest in the game and the only one that provides a direct means of getting and upgrading new Simulacra Weapons. There are hundreds scattered across the world, but once you collect them, you might wonder if they respawn. This guide answers that question.

Supply Pods are not forever

Supply Pods, once collected, do not respawn. That means there is a finite number of easy-to-access Supply Pod IIs, which give Gold Nuclei in the game, with 48 in the Asperia map, for instance, or eleven total Standard Banner gacha pulls. There are almost 240 instances of Supply Pod I, which give Black Nuclei.

Supply Pod II gives 50 Dark Crystals, and Supply Pod I provides 20. These pods don’t account for all the Nuclei on the map, as many more are locked behind simple puzzle challenges or hanging about in the world alone.

As tempting as it might be to clear out every single collect every single Supply Pod in the game as fast as possible, you might want to hold off. Clearing out the whole map robs you of potential gacha pulls down the line, especially if you’re waiting for the limited event character to enter the Standard Banner pool. Supply Pods are also a quick and consistent source of Dark Crystals, but once they’re gone, that well quickly dries up. For these reasons, save a few for later, as new characters are bound to make their way into the gacha system, and having quick access to Nuclei could be a godsend.

If you absolutely must clear the entire map of Asperia Pods, know that there are two other areas for the endgame with additional Supply Pods, though they’re significantly smaller than the main map.

For now, there are a grand total of 111 Gold Nuclei in the main Asperia map, and 556 Black Nuclei for around 66 pulls at the Standard Banner. You can get more by spending Dark Crystals or purchasing Tanium with real-world money. The choice is yours.