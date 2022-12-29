Do you need PS Plus to play Overwatch 2? Answered

With so many multiplayer games moving to the free-to-play route, it can be a very inviting time for people to jump into these titles and play with their friends. Overwatch 2 made the jump to free-to-play after the original was a full-priced release. If you are looking to join your friends in this new game, will you need to have a PS Plus subscription?

Related: How big is Overwatch 2’s file size? Full OW2 game size

Do you need an active PlayStation Plus subscription to play Overwatch 2?

No, you do not need an active PS Plus subscription to play Overwatch 2. With the game adopting a free-to-play model that puts it in the same grouping as games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and more that can be played without a subscription. Of course, you will need an internet connection to access the game, but that is the only pre-requisite outside of creating a Battle.net account and SMS Protect for new players.

While you don’t need a PS Plus subscription to play Overwatch 2’s PvP, there is a high chance that you will have to put some money down when the PvE story and Hero Missions come to the game, likely to be sometime in 2023. You will still be able to play the PvP portion you have been playing to that point, but it is likely that those modes will need to be purchased to access them.

PlayStation has a set of terms in place that free-to-play multiplayer games don’t require PS Plus to play them. Because of this, you are able to access Overwatch 2’s PvP without putting a monthly or annual subscription price on your credit card. When starting from scratch, you will need to go through the new player experience and unlock heroes, but if you had the first Overwatch, all of your progress and content from that game will carry over to this one.