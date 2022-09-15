Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have cross play and cross progression? Answered

Cross-platform play is a functionality that allow gamers to play the same game together on different consoles. For example, you can play Among Us on your Nintendo Switch with a friend who has the game on the PlayStation 4. The functionality has become more common in recent years. Even the 2019 version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare had cross-play and cross-progression, however, does that mean Modern Warfare II will also include cross-play and cross-progression?

Related: All Killstreaks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and how to earn them

Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II compatible with cross-play and cross-progression?

The developers at Infinity Ward confirmed that Modern Warfare II will include cross-play and cross-progression. Cross-progression allows players to continue playing the same saved data of a game on a different platform or hardware. For instance, you could have collected a sizable amount of equipment in Modern Warfare II on your PlayStation 5. If you signed with the same Activision/Call of Duty account on all copies you own, you can use the same equipment you earned in your version on the PS5 on all copies of the game you’re signed in. The game will be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.

In 2019’s Modern Warfare I, things like XP, Weapon XP, unlocked items, Battle Pass progression, Campaign progression, and completed Missions and Challenges would be carried over to all copies of the game you own. But cross-progression did not include Call of Duty Points (CP) in the 2019 version of Modern Warfare. CP is an in-game currency that players can gain either through typical gameplay or by purchasing them with real-world money. You can use CP to buy bundles and accessories. Fortunately, the items your purchase with CP will carry over to other platforms.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II should not be confused with 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 and will include modes like Raids and Spec Ops. The title is set to release on October 28.