Is Spec Ops in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Answered

Special Ops is a popular game mode in the Call of Duty series. Spec Ops are missions separate from the campaign and can be played in either single-player or co-op. The game mode is a staple within the Modern Warfare sub-franchise, but does that mean it returns for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)?

Related: How does the Gunsmith mode work in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Answered

Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II have Spec Ops?

The official Call of Duty Twitter account confirmed that the two-player Special Ops mode will be available for Modern Warfare 2 at launch. Spec Ops initially spun off from the 2009 Modern Warfare 2 campaign mode, except these Spec Ops missions were more fast-paced and designed for two-player co-op. The game mode became very popular among fans who wanted a decent way to play missions with friends rather than playing competitive multiplayer.

Specs Ops usually offers a single-player option for players who wish to try it alone, even though the mode was designed with two players in mind. Based on descriptions, this mode will be more like classic Modern Warfare 2 (2009) Spec Ops rather than the four-player wave-based mode in Modern Warfare (2019), though the website describes “large-scale hot zones” as a feature of the mode.

What else is coming to Modern Warfare II?

Activision and Infinity Ward shared new information on the Call of Duty franchise during the Call of Duty Next 2022 event. A new trailer for the Modern Warfare II Multiplayer and Warzone 2.0 was released during the event. Raids will be coming to Modern Warfare 2; Raid is a co-op mode where a player group of up to three joins forces to defeat multiple enemies within a time limit.

Modern Warfare 2 will also incorporate underwater combat, several new maps that gamers can play on, new equipable items, and a new Operator named Oni, who will be a PlayStation-exclusive Operator. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision and will launch on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows on October 28. 2022’s Modern Warfare II should not be confused with 2009’s Modern Warfare 2.