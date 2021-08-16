Does Call of Duty: Vanguard have Zombies?

While Call of Duty Zombies started out as just a side mode unlocked after beating Call of Duty: World at War’s campaign, it quickly grew into one of the most beloved aspects of the series over the years, especially in Treyarch games. It has a fun gameplay loop with an Easter egg-filled story that keeps the community coming back for more. Not every single Call of Duty game releases with a Zombies mode, however. The most recent Modern Warfare did not have one, for example. Will Call of Duty: Vanguard have Zombies?

As of this writing, we can not say with 100% certainty that Call of Duty: Vanguard will have a Zombies mode. That being said, recent leaks are pointing to the game having it. If the leaks are accurate, even though Vanguard is a Sledgehammer-developed game, it seems that Treyarch will be leading development on a Zombies mode within the game.

The leaks suggest that with Vanguard taking place in World War II, the story here would be a prequel of sorts to the Zombies story started in Black Ops Cold War. This could make sense, as the first Zombies map in Black Ops Cold War (Die Maschine) takes place at a remote Nazi experimental camp. Additionally, Call of Duty Zombies made its debut in World War II with Nacht Der Untoten (which is within Die Maschine). The current Zombies storyline has also jumped between universes after Black Ops IV, so they could do many new things with a new World War II setting.

If the leaks are accurate and Treyarch is working on Zombies in Vanguard, this is a first for the Call of Duty series. Sure, studios like Raven Software lend a hand on the multiplayer side of things in many Call of Duty games, but we have never seen one of the more prominent developers for Call of Duty put so much work into another studio’s game.

We will update this article when more information is available on the Zombies situation in Call of Duty: Vanguard. In the meantime, look forward to the Vanguard reveal in Call of Duty: Warzone later this week.