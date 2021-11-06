Does Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies have splitscreen?

Classic Call of Duty Zombies allowed players to play with a friend on the same console, but lately there has been no way for local cooperative play. With that being said, Call of Duty: Vanguard features splitscreen play in multiplayer. With it present in the game, does Vanguard have it in Zombies?

Unfortunately, at least as of this writing at launch, Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies does not have any splitscreen functionality, although the multiplayer has the feature. This is not too surprising in all honesty, since the same issue was present in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. A lot of features were rolled back in Vanguard Zombies, but splitscreen functionality in Zombies is not one of them.

While splitscreen could potentially be added in an update in the future, we do not expect Vanguard Zombies to ever have it. If you are looking to jump into Der Anfang or a future Zombies map with a friend, it will need to be done by inviting them through online play.

If you are looking to play splitscreen Call of Duty: Vanguard with a friend, you can jump to the multiplayer side of the game and connect two controllers. Hopefully a future Zombies update will add it in the future.