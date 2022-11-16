Does Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 have a Resurgence map? Answered

Resurgence maps in the first Call of Duty: Warzone have proven to be a hit with a particular section of players of the free-to-play game. The smaller lobbies and non-stop tension and action have made some people continually come back to the game. What about sequel, though? Is there a Resurgence map in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0?

Is there a Resurgence map in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0?

Unfortunately for fans of Rebirth Island in the first game, Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 does not have any Resurgence maps at launch. The only one available in the beginning is the giant Al Mazrah map for the traditional battle royale without scheduled respawning cycles. That being said, we highly expect a Resurgence map to be introduced at some point in the future, hopefully with some kind of new twist implemented like the overall game features in quite a few spots. While there is no official announcement as of this writing, the Resurgence maps were highly popular and should be brought back at the very least as a time-limited event mode.

Rebirth Island was the first Resurgence map implemented in Warzone and saw many events featured around the small island setting. It forced players to be wary of every corner they took since there was a very high chance of an enemy being on the other side.

If you only want to play the higher action games present in a Resurgence map, you can still access them in the original Call of Duty: Warzone. While the game is no longer receiving massive content updates like before, you can still play many of your favorite game modes and maps to pass the time while waiting for the sequel to get its own. We will update this article when a Resurgence announcement is made.