Does Century: Age of Ashes have crossplay? Answered

The dragon-riding, dogfighting multiplayer game Century: Age of Ashes lets you live out your dreams of flying around on the backs of dragons. It’s completely free to jump into and was a PC exclusive before becoming available on the Xbox Series X/S. That leaves many players with one question; is it set up for crossplay?

Developer Playwing partnered with Microsoft to bring Age of Ashes to the Xbox three months after it was released on PC. Playwing announced crossplay was in mind since developing the game and that it was built into the game on day one of its release. With the game now being available on Xbox, players of both the PC and the Xbox Series X/S versions will be able to play together.

Playwing kept their word and crossplay was available on day one of the Xbox release as well. With crossplay for Age of Ashes, PC and Xbox players will be able to compete against each other and join up as teams in multiplayer matches.

Age of Ashes will also be available on additional platforms but Playwing did not say which ones. Whether it’s for the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, remains to be seen. However, crossplay will work between all systems.