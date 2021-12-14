Does Century: Age of Ashes have crossplay?

In Century: Age of Ashes, you get to ride your dragon and set fire to other dragons ridden by players of three distinct classes, customize your character and dragon to look like dashing knights as you progress, and take part in multiplayer game modes ranging from 3v3 to 6v6 combat. Whether you’re a Windguard, Phantom, or Marauder, you can play solo or with friends as you fight for survival in the kill or be killed Carnage mode, take the gold from enemy teams and protect it in Spoils of War, and capture the flag in Gates of Fire.

Century: Age of Ashes launched on PC on December 2, and by now you’ve been wondering if the game has crossplay. Unfortunately, the answer is no. Or more appropriately, the game doesn’t support crossplay for now, but it will be able to soon.

Playwing is planning to launch Century: Age of Ashes on consoles and mobile at some point in 2022. When it does, the game will be able to support crossplay, which means that gamers who own the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X will be able to play with PC gamers as well as each other. The icing on top of the crossplay cake is that you can transfer your data from your PC to the console of your choice and vice versa.

The Nintendo Switch won’t be getting its port of Century: Age of Ashes, therefore the crossplay feature isn’t extended to that system. If Playwing decides otherwise, they will release more information in the upcoming months.