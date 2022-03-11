How to unlock Squall in Chocobo GP

Chocobo GP players who are fans of Final Fantasy VIII’s leading man Squall Leonhart might be wondering if he’s playable in the recently released Final Fantasy racer. Worry no more, as the answer to that question is a resounding yes but since he’s not part of the Chocobo GP’s default roster it will cost you either time or Gi. Let’s look at how to do so.

You’ll be able to find Squall in the Gil shop who can be purchased for 3,000 Gil. Additionally, players can also purchase one of his vehicles for 9,000 Gil. To earn Chocobo GP‘s in-game currency, players can complete daily and weekly challenges as well as complete the regular Prize Pass to get Gil.

Because the cash payout isn’t that much, it will be a grind to play as Final Fantasy VIII‘s lone wolf if you don’t spend real money. Speaking of which, anyone who wants to fast forward the process and doesn’t mind spending a little money to get Squall, there is a faster way.

Players can buy a Premium Prize Pass in Chocobo GP for 2,400 Mythril (1,000 Mythril costs $9.99) which will raise a player’s level to 60. Players will gain a bit of Gil with each level which accumulates to enough for players to purchase Squall.