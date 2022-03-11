Every playable character in Chocobo GP

Chocobo GP is a cute racing game published and developed by Square Enix for the Nintendo Switch. Play as one of the beloved characters from the Final Fantasy series and dominate the track. Similar to Mario Kart, this game features items from the series that you can use against other players. Play Story Mode or battle other players in one of the various competitive modes: Custom Race, Chocobo GP, Series Races, or Time Attack. Custom Race allows you to set up your own rules as well as what courses you’ll play on. The titular Chocobo GP acts as the game’s online tournament mode where you race against 64 other players to see who will come out on top.

This game also comes with a Lite mode, which allows any players who are on the fence to try out this demo. This demo gives players access to the Prologue of the Story Mode and Chocobo GP. You can also choose from one of the three playable characters: Ben, Chocobo, and Shirma.

There are 23 characters that you can play. They can be unlocked by playing through the game’s story, from the Prize Pass, or from the in-game shop. Each character has their own unique stats and abilities that you can use during the race.