Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to Complete Vanellope’s Friendship Quest

Wreck it Wralph made Vanellope everyone’s favorite Sugar Rush racer. With Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Dreamsnap Update, she’ll join the Valley to poke fun at everything and everyone. On top of it all, she’ll have us running errands for her and play a bunch of kid’s games to make the valley “more fun.” Still, who could possibly say no to this glitchy, adorable kid?

This guide covers every Friendship Quest after unlocking Vanellope in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Vanellope Friendship Quests Guide

Appearance Friendship Level Unlocks 2 Icing Socks 3 Candy Trees 4 500 Star Coins 5 Neapolitan Racing Jacket 6 Candy Kingdom Tiles 7 1000 Star Coins 8 Arcade Rush System 9 Vanellope Wall Decor 10 Vanellope’s Sugar Rush Racer

Vanellope’s Level 2 Friendship Quest: Extreme Biome Makeover Guide

Vanellope will give you 10 Candy Cane Seeds; she wants them planted, watered, and grown to decorate a fresh, new Candy Biome. Here are the steps required.

Till the soil for 10 seeds using the shovel Plant the 10 Candy Cane Seeds Vanellope gave you Water them using the Watering Can Harvest them all and give them to the best girl

She hands over 10 Giant Lollipops, 20 Candy Trees, and 100 Sugar Cookie pavement tiles for all this hard work. But don’t let the sugar get into your head; they’re to make a race track for the Candy Biome. Get creative a decorate the area near Vanellope’s House using at least half of these items.

How to Cook Kart Parts in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

At this point, Vanellope will want some edible Kart decoration. Find the following ingredients to make kart parts. These ingredients can be bought at Goofy’s Stall or grabbed from Remy’s Pantry.

Quantity Ingredient Provider 6 Wheat Goofy’s Stall 5 Sugarcane Goofy’s Stall 1 Milk Remy’s Pantry 4 Eggs Remy’s Pantry 2 Butter Remy’s Pantry

With all the ingredients in the inventory, head to a cooking station and make all three kart pieces: A Sugar Kart Tail, A Sugar Kart Seat, and four Sugar Kart Wheels.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Sugar Kart Tail Recipe

You’ll need the following ingredients to cook a Sugar Kart Tail in DDV:

1x Sugar Rush Tail Fudge

1x Wheat

1x Butter

1x Sugarcane

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Sugar Kart Seat Recipe

You’ll need the following ingredients to cook a Sugar Kart Seat in DDV:

1x Sugar Rush Seat Fudge

1x Wheat

1x Milk

1x Butter

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Sugar Kart Wheel Recipe

You’ll need the following ingredients to cook four Sugar Kart Wheels in DDV:

4x Sugar Rush Wheel Fudge

4x Wheat

4x Eggs

4x Sugarcane

How to Glue Vanellope’s Kart Together in Extreme Biome Makeover

Now, Vanellope is too intelligent for her own good for realizing the Valley isn’t powered by candy. This Kart won’t run on magic, so a power source, electronic parts, and something to glue the kart parts together will be necessary.

Head to WALL-E’s house and loot the Electronic Chips and Spare Batteries lying on the ground. Then, ask Remy to find something to glue Vanellope’s Kart in Disney Dreamlight Valley. After letting Remy know about Vanellope’s situation, he’ll give you Super Sticky Frosting for her.

Vanellope’s Level 4 Friendship Quest: Ready Player Fun Guide

Since Vanellope’s feeling unsure of how fun the Valley can be, it’s time to run around doing some chores with her.

Mine 3 gems

Catch 5 fish

Plant 30 crops

Harvest 30 crops or fruits

The fastest way to get this done is to stop being picky, as just get rid of those 30 carrot seeds that have been stored away in a chest since forever. While they grow, take care of the mining and fishing.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to Find Vanellope in Ready Player Fun

After all this work, Vanellope is in her full right to say you are a buzzkill. Now, it’s time for a game of extreme hide and seek. Vanellope will be hiding in a dark, dangerous spot in the Valley.

Nala gives away the best clue: Vanellope is somewhere dark and dusty on the Sunlit Plateau. Head to the Sunlit Plateau’s Vitalys Mines and follow the candy trail to find her.

Once found, Vanellope will suggest a race to the mine’s entrance. This can be beaten pretty quickly by using the gliding ability.

Outside, she’ll suggest an extreme fishing challenge. Use the fishing rod to get three fish in three minutes. Walk around the river looking for bubbly spots to fish them as quick as possible.

Vanellope’s Level 7 Friendship Quest: Boss Up

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just when we couldn’t like her more, Vanellope suggests that all DDV misses is boss fights. So, to gear everyone up for the showdown with the “big baddie” Ursula, it’s time to stock up on some potions.

How to Make A Healing Potion, AKA Raspberry Boba Tea

The recipe for Raspberry Boba Tea requires the following ingredients:

1x Raspberry

1x Milk

1x Sugarcane

How to Make A Strenght Potion, AKA Mint Boba Tea

The recipe for Mint Boba Tea requires the following ingredients:

1x Mint

1x Milk

1x Sugarcane

How to Make An Agility Potion, AKA Coconut Boba Tea

The recipe for Coconut Boba Tea requires the following ingredients:

1x Coconut

1x Milk

1x Sugarcane

After all this prepping, head to battle Ursula. She’s a villainous sea witch, and you’re just you. Clearly, you never stood a chance against her in battle. Not without Vanellope’s mystical sword.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to Find the Mystical Sword in Boss Up

Screenshot by Gamepur

The mystical sword will be in a stump in the Forest of Valor. Once found, use a shovel to unearth it. A blue Clothing bag will go directly to the inventory; use it to reveal the Pixel Sword and Shield, an item I shall never take off my character’s back.

After watching Vanellope destroy Mother Gothel’s self-esteem, it’s time to move on to the final boss fight: Scar.

How to Craft a Scar Lure in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

To fight Scar in Boss Up, a Scar Lure needs to be crafted at a Crafting Station. The following crafting items are required:

Quantity Item How to Get 1x Kingfish Catch it in Dazzle Beach at night from blue fishing spots. 3x Herring Catch them in Dazzle Beach and Glade of Trust. 30x Fiber Make it from Seaweed. 30x Softwood Find it in the Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor, and Glade of Trust.

Once crafted, place Scar’s Lure near Scar’s Cave and speak with Vanellope. It’s time for the final face-off. After annoying him for quite a bit, he’ll surrender. Speak with Vanellope to earn that sweet, sweet loot.

Vanellope’s Level 10 Friendship Quest: Fungeons and Dragons

Head to Vanellope’s House to start the adventure with the Storyteller. Put on a Futuristic outfit, like Futuristic Jumpsuit, to look the part. Vanellope will send you on a quest to unlock a secret chest.

Appearance Key Key Giver Location Explanation Key 1 Wizard Chockany Gumbottom Remy’s Restaurant The Wizard, who is actually Anna roleplaying as Chockany Gumbottom, rewards players with the first key after a hilarious showdown. Key 2 Marshmafrost Mintwizzle Mystical Cave Olaf transforms into Marshmafrost Mintwizzle, an ice monster, at the bottom of the spiral stairs in Mystical Cave. Players must solve riddles to obtain the second key. Key 3 Mastermind and Princess Vitalys Mines Vanellope reveals that the third key is an evil Mastermind’s possession. Players must equip a pixel sword, brew healing potions, and defeat the dragon cardboard to save Princess Buzz Lightyear and obtain the third key.

For completing this last Friendship Quest, Vanellope will reward players with the following items: