All Ancient Tools & How to Craft Them in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Rift in Time, time is twisted, and miracles abound. Now, we’ve got a trio of ancient machines that’ll make your head spin faster than Alice down the rabbit hole.

During DDV’s expansion showcase, Ancient Machines were introduced as a way to automate the farming processes in the Valley. These machines would do the hard work for us while we just hung out with our Disney friends, as advertised by the creative team behind the game. These contraptions are about to blow your mind… or at least waste your precious time-bending resources. In this guide, I’ll show you all of DDV’s Ancient Machines to help you decide which are worth it.

How to Craft an Ancient Cooker in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ancient Cooker is DDV’s batch cooking mechanic. You place the ingredients, select a recipe, pay up some Mist, and this machine will get the cooking done for you.

Ancient Machine Level Function Materials & Cost Requirements Basic Ancient Cooker You can cook up to 10 recipes in exchange for 25 Mist each. 2000 Mist

2x Lvl. 1 Ancient Cores

3x Ancient Radiators

3x Ancient Plates N/A Regular Ancient Cooker You can cook up to 20 recipes in exchange for 25 Mist each. 3500 Mist

2x Lvl. 2 Ancient Cores

5x Ancient Radiators

5x Ancient Plates

1x Basic Ancient Cooker Level 2 Royal Hourglass Advanced Ancient Cooker You can cook up to 30 recipes in exchange for 25 Mist each. 5000 Mist

2x Lvl. 3 Ancient Cores (Level 3)

7x Ancient Radiators

7 Ancient Plates

1x Regular Ancient Cooker Level 3 Royal Hourglass

Is the Ancient Cooker Worth It in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Cooker is a beast of a machine that demands you sacrifice mist like it’s some sort of magical offering. I wanted a batch cooking mechanic in DDV, but I’m too stingy to spend any Mist in this process, at least not in the game’s current state.

How to Craft an Ancient Vacuum in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Screenshot by Gamepur

DDV’s Ancient Vacuum will sweep the floor in a specific biome for you. If you don’t feel like scouring the entire Peaceful Meadow looking for a White Lily, you can ask the Ancient Vacuum to get that done.

Ancient Machine Level Function Materials & Cost Requirements Basic Ancient Vacuum You can vacuum up to 10 items in exchange for 10 Mist each. 2000 Mist

2x Lvl. 1 Ancient Cores

3x Ancient Magnets

3x Ancient Belts N/A Regular Ancient Vacuum You can vacuum up to 20 items in exchange for 10 Mist each. 3500 Mist

2x Lvl. 2 Ancient Cores

5x Ancient Magnets

5x Ancient Belts

1x Basic Ancient Vacuum Level 2 Royal Hourglass Advanced Ancient Vacuum You can vacuum up to 30 items in exchange for 10 Mist each. 5000 Mist

2x Lvl. 3 Ancient Cores (Level 3)

7x Ancient Magnets

7 Ancient Belts

1x Regular Ancient Vacuum Level 3 Royal Hourglass

Is the Ancient Vacuum Worth It in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Vacuum promises to suck up items quicker than you could ever possibly pick ’em up yourself. It’ll gobble up scattered bits and pieces, but it will cost you. However, I think the Ancient Vacuum is completely worth the price because it facilitates your duties and quests. If your Vacuum collects 3 spices, and you have a pending duty to get 3 spices, they will count toward that duty’s completion. DDV is a very grindy game, so this kind of makes the process of gathering resources much quicker.

How to Craft an Ancient Gardener in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

DDV’s Ancient Gardener will plant, water, and harvest your plants. Feed it some seeds and hand all of your Mist to get rid of the farming mechanic.

Ancient Machine Level Function Materials & Cost Requirements Basic Ancient Gardener You can plant and harvest up to 10 crops in exchange for 10 Mist each. 2000 Mist

2x Lvl. 1 Ancient Cores

3x Ancient Gears

3x Ancient Pipes N/A Regular Ancient Gardener You can plant and harvest up to 20 crops in exchange for 10 Mist each. 3500 Mist

2x Lvl. 2 Ancient Cores

5x Ancient Gears

5x Ancient Pipes

1x Basic Ancient Cooker Level 2 Royal Hourglass Advanced Ancient Gardener You can plant and harvest up to 30 crops in exchange for 10 Mist each. 5000 Mist

2x Lvl. 3 Ancient Cores (Level 3)

7x Ancient Gears

7 Ancient Pipes

1x Regular Ancient Cooker Level 3 Royal Hourglass

Is the Gardener Worth It in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Gardener is a multitasking marvel. Need crops planted? It’ll do that in exchange for Mist. Thirsty plants? It’ll water ’em, free of charge. However, I wouldn’t rely on it to work on the entire farming process. While it’s a champ at keeping things hydrated, it flunks at harvesting. You’re better off plucking those veggies yourself if you want any bonus goods from your trusty companions.