Does God of War Ragnarok have a new game plus mode?

God of War fans want to know about God of War Ragnarok if the game comes with a new game plus mode. When you start a new game plus, you bring over everything you’ve earned from the first playthrough, and you can start over again from the beginning. However, you must beat the game first, and then you can go through it again, unlocking more armor and taking on more dangerous foes. Here’s what you need to know if God of War Ragnarok has a new game plus mode.

Is there a new game plus in God of War Ragnarok?

Following the official launch of God of War Ragnarok, we can confirm this game does not have a new game plus mode at this time. This means when you reach the end of the game, there will not be an option for you to start over from your original save the file and jump into a new adventure. You can only choose to start the game over again, and bump up the game’s difficulty, going through it again. The armor will remain the same, and the foes won’t have modified movesets.

However, this does not mean Ragnarok won’t come with a new game plus mode. We imagine this will be added following the game’s launch, and we can expect it sometime in the future. Santa Monica Studio has not detailed when this will happen. This is what they did for the original game, and we imagine they will continue this trend with Ragnarok, especially given the mode’s popularity.

We don’t know when Ragnarok’s new game plus mode will release, but before it does, we highly encourage everyone to go through the original game at least once. This will make sure you’re ready to start it up when they do release, and you can begin your journey through the nine realms with Atreus once again.