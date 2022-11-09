The Hateful is a type of Draugr you can find in God of War Ragnarok. These are relatively difficult opponents, and battling against them will require you to wear them down and rip them limb from limb. They’re a challenge to defeat, but you will face them often, especially when attempting to complete the Born From Fire Favour. Here’s what you need to know about how to defeat Hateful in God of War Ragnarok.

How to best a Hateful in God of War Ragnarok

You will encounter Hateful when attempting to close the Draugr holes in the nine realms. They will appear as the mini-boss for you to battle against. It will have a large health bar, and one of the best ways to take it out is to stun it, which can take some time. We recommend using Kratos’ fist alongside Atreus’ arrows to increase its stun meter and unleash a heavy attack against it. Along with stunning it, The Hateful will summon other Draugr to its side while you’re fighting it, forcing you to focus on it and the smaller enemies. However, the smaller Draugr are good to defeat as they can provide healing stones for you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Outside of having a large health bar, the Hateful are nothing too special behind fighting a standard Draugr. However, it does have a series of red-circle and yellow-circle attacks, which means you will need to look out for them while battling against this monster. You will want to get out of the way of its red circle attacks, and when you see a yellow circle strike about to come in, you can try rolling out of the way or using a Heavy Attack to knock it off balance.

In later encounters, the Hateful will attempt to pull away from you and create an ‘explosion’ like an aura around it, with a distinct sound effect. When this happens, you want to use a ranged attack against them and avoid hitting them from close range. If you do hit them while in close range, they will do a large amount of damage to you. You want to avoid this as much as possible, especially for the final three Draugr holes in the nine realms.