After months of rumors and anticipation, Goldeneye 007 officially dropped on Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms on January 27. The port of the classic 1997 Nintendo 64 game released on the Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Expansion pass subscription services, but each version of the game does not come with the same features. One example of that is multiplayer, as both the Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions come with different multiplayer functionality. So, how does that affect those who are playing on Xbox Game Pass? Let’s go over what you need to know about multiplayer for Goldeneye 007 on Xbox.

Does Goldeneye 007 have multiplayer on Xbox Game Pass?

The classic game may come with the distinction of being ported to current-gen consoles, but not everything in the game is modern. Multiplayer is an example of that. So, does Goldeneye 007 support multiplayer? Unfortunately, the answer to that question is complicated. Let’s start off with local multiplayer.

Goldeneye 007 on Xbox Game Pass does, in fact, support local multiplayer. Per the Xbox website, 2-4 people can play Goldeneye 007 on one console.

Online multiplayer, however, is a different story. The Xbox Game Pass version does not support online multiplayer, as that exclusive honor only goes to those playing the title on the Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo Switch Expansion Pass.

Keep this in mind, should one be contemplating to purchase either the Xbox Game Pass or Nintendo Switch Expansion Pass in order to play Goldeneye 007. One does support online multiplayer, while the other does not.