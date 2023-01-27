How to enable widescreen in Goldeneye 007

GoldenEye 007 has finally made its long-awaited return to modern systems, as it’s now part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack and Xbox Game Pass. This return was announced with some fancy new trailers, which touted a widescreen option for the remaster and online functionality for the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

How to enable widescreen in the Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions of GoldenEye 007

Image Via Nintendo

In the Nintendo Switch version of GoldenEye, the game doesn’t have a general Settings menu outside the single-player or multiplayer modes. Instead, the player has to enter a mission to tinker with the options. To do this, start a mission and press the plus button on the Joy-Con, causing James Bond to look at his watch. To cycle through the different pages, press the L and R buttons. Here, the player will find a page with Music and FX sliders on the top and widescreen and aspect ratio options. Once enabled, these options will stay on, even if the player moves on to a different mission.

The method is identical in the Xbox versions of GoldenEye 007 on Rare Replay, save for the button layout. Simply start a single-player level, press the Menu button, cycle through the tabs using the D-Pad, and the options to change the screen size and ratio are found on the same audio/visual page. Once selected, these options will remain on.

These aspect ratio and widescreen options were actually present in the original Nintendo 64 version of GoldenEye 007, but most people were unable to use them at the time due to the hardware that was available in most homes. This is why it’s now being pointed out in the commercials for the game, as it’s an option that those who remember it from back in the day are probably unaware of.