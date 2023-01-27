How to play GoldenEye 007 on Switch

GoldenEye 007 was arguably the first time a first-person shooter was a success story on a home console. While it is hard to think of playing much of anything these days with a Nintendo 64 controller, this game became an instant hit for split-screen battles between friends playing together. Decades later and the original game has finally made a return on the Nintendo Switch. Here is how to find it and play it.

Where to find and play GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo Switch

The only way to play GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo Switch is if you are a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriber. This is the higher-tier subscription that includes Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis libraries, as well as some DLCs for Switch games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you are a subscriber, you will need to download the N64 library in the eShop.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you already have the N64 library downloaded, start up the application and GoldenEye 007 will be available right at the top. If you are not seeing it, back out of the application and press the Plus button on the game tile. Go down to Software Update and press Via the Internet to connect to the internet and start downloading the update that will add this classic to the collection. You can even play with the Nintendo 64 wireless controller if you own it and want the full 90s experience.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While GoldenEye 007 plays and looks very similar to how it did on the N64, the version on the Nintendo Switch is the only way to play the game in multiplayer online. You will still have a split-screen view to look at, but this could be a great way to live out some nostalgia with your friend group from the 90s. There are also a ton of other games you can start a session up to relive these greats.