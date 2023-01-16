Does Hogwarts Legacy have cross-progression saves? Answered

Hogwarts Legacy is the newest game in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Many fans are excited to take a new journey to Hogwarts and begin playing their next magical adventure. With players wanting freedom to play their games on different systems easily, many will wonder if Hogwarts Legacy will support cross-progression saves, allowing them to continue where they left off on multiple platforms.

In this guide, we’ll answer all these questions and give you the details on if Hogwarts Legacy has cross-progression saves, but you probably won’t like the answer.

Does Hogwarts Legacy have cross-progression?

Unfortunately, Hogwarts Legacy will not support cross-save or cross-progression, meaning players’ save data will be tied to whatever system they choose to purchase and play the game on. However, fans who own multiple versions of the game can link up their platforms and earn exclusive rewards for each version of the game.

While this will be disappointing news for fans who want the freedom to play their character on multiple platforms, WB Game has confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy will have four separate character slots. These four slots will each have five auto-save slots and ten manual save slots, meaning players will be able to have a character for each of the Hogwarts houses and have plenty of save slots to use if they need to reload to an earlier point or want to try a different approach to a quest or situation.

For those unfamiliar, Hogwarts Legacy is an action RPG where you play as a new student attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In the game, you will meet other wizards and witches as you explore the school, attend classes, explore the world to uncover plots and mysteries to solve, learn new spells, and build your character into a powerful young witch or wizard. The game is based on the works of J.K. Rowling, who in recent years has muddied people’s feelings towards the series due to her multiple controversies. However, developers Avalanche Software have confirmed that she is not involved with the project.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10 for PS5, Xbox X/S, and PC, with the PS4 and Xbox One versions releasing on April 4, 2023, and Nintendo Switch following on July 25, 2023.