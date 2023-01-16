Hogwarts Legacy will let players save scum to their heart’s content

Hogwarts Legacy is very close and people on Twitter are asking questions left and right to find out more about the magical experience that is coming. Luckily, Warner Bros Games Support is here to save the day and help fans learn all there is to know about the game a month before the release date.

One future player was curious if they will be able to have multiple save files for Hogwarts Legacy, as they wish to play the game on the same PC as their sister, and they would like different characters. Well, WB Games Support came right in and gave us the answer that we were all looking for. Not only will players have more than one save file in the game, but they will also have four character slots.

Each character slot will have fifteen different save files, five of them will be auto saves and ten will be manual saves. With so many chances to go back and change your decisions, save scumming will become a pleasure in Hogwarts Legacy. Luckily, with this many save files, you won’t get to miss any of the interesting hidden mysteries of Hogwarts. You will have to backtrack a lot, though.

After seeing the 35-minute gameplay showcase from December, we will need to use all of these save files to properly enjoy the broomstick flying, the dangerous magical beasts, and the powerful spells that can destroy your fellow students in seconds. With no microtransactions in sight, Hogwarts Legacy seems to be heading in a promising direction.

Harry Potter fans can already preorder Hogwarts Legacy using one of the many packs available, and even get a magical levitating wand alongside the game.