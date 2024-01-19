Does Palworld Have A Story? Castaway Journals Explained

Recommended Videos

When exploring the difficult world of Palworld, the entire region is yours to visit. You have the opportunity to explore this massive region with your Pals, building bases and harvesting a variety of resources, but is there a larger story at work?

Although the primary missions you receive at the beginning of the game provide a small thread of guidance, there’s a lot more happening. This is where the Castaway Journals come in. These journals provide a small amount of details of Palworld, and the type of environment you find yourself in with your Pals. It’s not a huge story, but there could be something there with these journal entries. Here’s what you need to know about if Palworld has a story, and what’s the deal with those Castaway Journals.

Are Castaway Journals the Story in Palworld?

From what I can tell, the Castaway Journals are the story linking together in Palworld and serve as a backdrop to the overall setting. However, from my experience, it’s an open-ended game where you can do nearly anything you want and explore wherever you want to go; it’s up to you to find these Castaway Journals or to happily play the game.

I’ve only been able to locate one of the Castaway Journals, but they appear to be along the pathway leading you forward in Palworld. Some of them are easier to find than others. For those who want to read them, open up your menu while playing Palworld, and then click the “memo” options. This will list out every Castaway Journal, and show you how many you have left to collect them all. Each comes with a unique image and description of the story, detailing an adventure of someone else also exploring the world for the first time. It’ll be much easier for you when you track down the glider.

There’s no larger push to find these Castaway Journals, at least, not from the overall game. I feel like the developers want to provide them as lore for players who are interested in seeking them out, but a majority of this game is primarily catching Pals, trying to find shiny ones, and building bases throughout the world. Creating multiple worlds is likely encouraged because you can readjust the settings like the day and night cycle, and the Castaway Journals in Palworld are in the same spots.

Because Palworld is in early access, it’s possible more Castaway Journals will be added to the main game as the developers work further on the story. Hopefully, these details and a stronger narrative are woven into the experience for players hungry to learn more.