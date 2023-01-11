Does PGA Tour 2K23 have crossplay? Answered

Crossplay has turned into quite the buzzword in recent years, especially when it comes to sports games. A number of sports games over the months and years have added crossplay, adding not just more players in lobbies, but also a new way to play with friends. Does PGA Tour 2K23 also have crossplay? It’s a fair question, to say the least, and we now have an answer.

Does PGA Tour 2K23 have crossplay?

Even though PGA Tour 2K23 did have online play at launch, it did not possess the ability to match up those from different platforms. That is set to change in January 2023.

We can confirm that PGA Tour 2K23 will have crossplay functionality. This was confirmed via the Season 2 Clubhouse Report, released by the development team on January 11.

Crossplay will come to the game on January 13 alongside ranked online play, the latter of which was a feature omitted from PGA Tour 2K23 at launch. Now, both will enter the course and give golf enthusiasts a new way to enjoy 2K23.

Per the development team, users will be able to match up with those from other platforms. The developers noted that room codes will be used in order to play with those through crossplay. Room codes have been needed for those who want to match up with friends in 2K23, so the devs are just expanding that feature.

PGA Tour 2K23 marks yet another sports game to feature crossplay. While some have opted not to add this feature, others like MLB The Show, NHL, and FIFA have in recent years. As more and more games move online, it’s great to see 2K keeping up with its contemporaries.