Does Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk have a Performance Patch?

With the release of The Indigo Disk, many Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of a performance patch. The performance patch from The Pokemon Company was meant to help offer several graphic improvements to the game on the Nintendo Switch.

The Pokemon Company had initially promised they would release a performance patch at some point, close to the launch of Scarlet and Violet, when fans originally shared their complaints. With The Indigo Disk out in the wild, fans are curious if The Pokemon Company provided this promise. Does Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk come with a performance patch?

Did The Indigo Disk Get a Performance Patch?

After all this time, we regret to inform the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet community that a performance patch does not appear to have launched with The Indigo Disk as performance issues were not addressed in the patch notes. Early previewers who had the chance to get their hands on The Indigo Disk before launch had also confirmed several framerate problems with their review build, foreshadowing this event.

For many Pokemon S&V fans, it’s a disappointing revelation. The Indigo Disk was the last, real chance for The Pokemon Company to follow through on their initial comments that they had planned to give the base game a performance patch with the hopes of improving the heavily criticized framerate and graphical issues on the Nintendo Switch. When S&V launched in November 2022, many Pokemon fans and communities were in an uproar about how badly their game played, pushing many to request a refund.

After the initial previewers had said that the performance in The Indigo Disk had no improvements from the base game, I’m left unsurprised. If The Pokemon Company hasn’t released a performance patch throughout the past year leading up to The Teal Mask or The Indigo Disk, I don’t see a reason for them to add it in for their final DLC. At this point, they’re already looking forward to and likely working on their next big Pokemon title release.

Unfortunately, the Pokemon Company did not follow through with this, and the players must pay the price. Hopefully, with the next release of a future Pokemon game, this won’t happen. We have games like Tears of the Kingdom that make gigantic worlds to explore with little to no issues. Pokemon fans should hope to see this level of quality in the future. Although one of the biggest gripes Pokemon players typically have historically revolves around a game’s outdated graphics and performance, S&V took it to a new level.