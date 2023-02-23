Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have microtransactions? Answered

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League may not be the Batman: Arkham follow-up many people were expecting, but it does carry on the story set in the same universe. Rocksteady is taking a big departure here by making the game cooperative and focused on villains. Those are not the only areas where the game differs, though. Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have microtransactions?

Are there microtransactions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Yes, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have microtransactions. While Rocksteady and WB have not given us a breakdown of the prices and how whatever version of this in-game currency will work, it has a battle pass and a store that will give players different costumes for their favorite playable characters in the game. This news leaked a while ago, but has been confirmed with the latest Sony State of Play.

While the game will try to entice you to put money into it to get these new costumes constantly, the developers have worked to assure everyone that all of this is merely cosmetic and will have no bearing on your overall enjoyment of the game. With this in mind, you do not need to feel like you have to purchase anything to keep up with your friends as they increase their gear score.

Admittedly, it is a bit off-putting to see a game based in the same universe as the Batman: Arkham games to feature microtransactions. Those games became well-celebrated for being brilliant single player campaign stories that just about everyone could enjoy. With Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, it does feel a bit like Rocksteady and WB are chasing trends that became popular years ago with games like Destiny. That being said, players are seeming to start to get worn out on every AAA game featuring these mechanics.