Does Tower of Fantasy have online PvP multiplayer? Answered

Tower of Fantasy has no shortage of content for you and your friends to participate in. Like the usual MMORPG, for the game to keep players’ attention, it needs the content that players can routinely go back to for grinding purposes. For some players, that comes in PvP modes where they can fight other players. Does Tower of Fantasy have any PvP modes?

Is there PvP in Tower of Fantasy?

Yes, Tower of Fantasy does have PvP in it. Players can fight each other whenever they want by challenging each other to duels and then fighting it out. Additionally, players can compete in Apex League.

From what we have seen, duels can happen anywhere in the world. Just challenge someone and if they accept you will duke it out. This fight is just for fun and to test your skills in a low stakes match.

Apex League is a 1v1 match against a random player where the first player to get two kills wins. This is a competitive mode that has a ranked ladder system that resets each season. You also don’t need to worry about your gear here, because it will all be maxed out to try and balance the experience between you and your opponent.

As of this writing, we are pretty new to the PvP experience in Tower of Fantasy and will update this article when we have more information on how everything works. The important thing to know is there are multiple ways to truly test your skills outside of the regular dungeons and boss fights you will see against the AI.