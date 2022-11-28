Does Warhammer 40k: Darktide beta progress carry over to the full game? Answered

Warhammer 40K: Darktide is the next entry to the cooperative hack-and-slash Vermintide games. Darktide is the start of its franchise, and it takes the high fantasy of Vermintide into the future. Darktide is designed to be played in four-player squads, and it has had multiple betas leading to its release. One of the most common questions players have is if progress will carry over to the live game, and Fatshark has been unclear about the answer. This guide will explain if Warhammer 40k: Darktide will let players carry their progress over to the full game.

How to carry Warhammer 40k: Darktide beta progress into the full game

Darktide has had a couple of early alpha and beta tests. The pre-order beta runs from November 17 to the game’s launch on November 30, and when it first launched, Fatshark said they would try to let players keep their progress but stopped shy of confirming it. After the first major content update for the pre-order beta, Fatshark sent a message via Twitter to all pre-order beta players announcing that all progression made during the pre-order beta would carry over into the full game on November 30.

Any player on Steam or the Windows Store that purchases Warhammer 40k: Darktide can start playing right now and begin their career by leveling up, earning new weapons, and earning Twitch drops. Darktide is an always online game, and although the beta progression news is good, other requested features, such as cross-play, is not in the cards for the moment.

The full version of Darktide will contain additional content that the pre-order beta doesn’t have, including new mission types, environments, and gameplay features.