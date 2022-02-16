Dying Light 2 Stay Human: All Mr Z quiz answers in the Infected Intelligence Quiz

After you’ve activated and assigned the Horseshoe Water Tower and activated the Maple Windmill in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, a Workshop settlement will appear southeast of the Horseshoe Water Tower. If you give the Horseshoe Water Tower to the Survivors, it’ll be an Artist Workshop. If you give the Horseshoe Water Tower to the Peacekeepers, it’ll be a Uniform Workshop. Either way, if you go to the Workshop settlement, you’ll meet Mr Z. Talking to Mr Z and agreeing to help with his research will start a side quest called the Infected Intelligence Quiz. The answers are below:

Question: Which type of Infected can jump higher than others?

Answer: Banshee



Question: Which type of Infected leaves tracks behind when retreating?

Answer: Bolter

Question: Which type of Infected creates a toxic mist and resurrects the dead?

Answer: Revenant

Question: Which type of Infected has the most explosive temper?

Answer: Suicider

Screenshot by Gamepur

Get any of Mr Z’s questions wrong and he’ll ask you to go away and conduct more research before trying again. The quest will be locked for a while, but it should re-open if you find a bed and get some sleep. If you get all the answers right, then Mr Z gives you a Gravedigger weapon and the Goon Infected Playing Card for completing the quest.