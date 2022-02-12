Who should you give the Horseshoe Water Tower to in Dying Light 2 Stay Human? Peacekeepers (PK) or Survivors?

In the Water Tower quest of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you are presented with your first choice of which faction to assign a facility and city zone to: Peacekeepers (PK) or Survivors? This happens regardless of whether or not you choose to help Jack and Joe. Whether you give the Horseshoe Water Tower to the Peacekeepers or the Survivors depends partly on how you feel about each faction and its role in the story, and partly on your preferred play style.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Giving this Water Tower, or any other facility, to the Peacekeepers will unlock quests for the Peacekeepers, and special combat-based environmental Zone Effects in any Zone controlled by the Peacekeepers. Choosing the Peacekeepers this first time will unlock Car Traps, which attract Infected, then blow up. Giving this Water Tower, or any other facility to the Survivors will unlock quests for the Survivors, and parkour-based Zone Effects. The first Survivor Zone Effect is ziplines, which will make it easier to traverse Survivor-controlled Zones.

There are 14 Zone Effects, but only 7 facilities that can be assigned. This means that you can either get all the Zone Effects from one faction, or split the Zones more evenly between the Peacekeepers and Survivors for a more balanced play style, but you can’t have all Zone Effects active at one time.