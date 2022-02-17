Dying Light 2 Stay Human: How to play the drinking game at Danior’s Party during Welcome On Board

If you want to play a truth or dare drinking game with Lawan in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, then you should attend Danior’s Party during the Welcome On Board story quest. It doesn’t impact the story, and you don’t get any rewards for doing it, but it puts a bit of extra role-playing into this role-playing game. It also doesn’t matter whether you tell the truth or take the dares; you won’t get to romance Lawan. If you’re interested in romance, go and find Thalia and do the Book Club quests.

Here are the various questions and answers in the drinking game:

Question: Have you slept with anyone in Villedor?

If you answer the truth, Rowe and Lawan will tease you a little, and Lawan will drink. If you drink, then some of the dialogue is slightly different, but basically, the same things happen.

Question: I dare YOU to ask Rowe to sing. It’s… awful.

If you ask Rowe to sing, he will sing a song called You’re My Ragamuffin, and it will indeed be pretty bad. If you ask what he did before all this, Lawan will approve, Rowe will tell you a tragic story, and both will drink.

Question: Shut up, Rowe. It’s not your turn.

If you ask Lawan how the Hit List started, she’ll tell you about her past, then go to bed in a bad mood. If you ask her what she did after escaping Waltz, you get almost the same answer and the same outcome. Either way, Rowe says that you asked the wrong question.

Now all that’s left to do is talk to Danior, who emphasizes that you should never ask Lawan about her past, which completes the objective.