5 Best Weapons & How To Get Them In Enotria: The Last Song

Enotria: The Last Song has a lot of weapons from a wide variety of weapon types you can use to beat elites and bosses. While each weapon has unique physical damage and elemental buildup stats, not all weapons perform the same. That is why I have listed 5 best weapons in Enotria: The Last Song after playing the game for more than 20+ hours.

5. Colossal Pincer

Source: Jyamma Games via Gamepur

Damage Stats Physical 297 Ardore 132 Unraveling 350 Vis 216 Fatuo 139 Gratia 139 Malanno 139 Dizzy 246 Wicked 246 Radiant 246 Sick 246 Base Stats of Colossal Pincer

How To Get: To get the Colossal Pincer in Enotria: The Last Song, you will need to defeat Gran Paguro of Sands in the Falesia Magnia region.

All Greatswords are easily the best weapons in Enotria: The Last Song as they do massive damage per hit but they are super slow. Trading speed for damage is a risky business in the game but if you know the attack windows of enemies, elites, and bosses, you can maximize the damage per second using these weapons.

There is no better Greatsword in Enotria: The Last Song than the Colossal Pincer. This is a boss weapon that does massive physical and Unraveling damage on a target.

Source: Jyamma Games via Gamepur

Since switching loadouts can be done on the fly, you can use the Colossal Pincer as the primary weapon for a damage build or reserve it for dealing with Unraveling Damage only in the game

4. Vermilion Pastoral

Source: Jyamma Games via Gamepur

Damage Stats Physical 205 Ardore 105 Unraveling 278 Vis 124 Fatuo 280 Gratia 93 Malanno 124 Dizzy 251 Wicked 469 Radiant 154 Sick 251 Base Stats of Vermilion Pastoral

How To Get: To get Vemilion Pastoral Polearm, you will need to beat Vermiglio optional boss. We have a boss guide on Vermiglio for Enotria: The Last Song so don’t forget to check that out.

Polearms are slow but that lets you hit your target from a safe distance. If you are trying to make an Elementalist build in Enotria: The Last Song that uses polearm as the primary weapon, then there is no better pick than Vermilion Pastoral.

This weapon deals massive Fatuo elemental damage. Once you deal enough damage with Vermilion Pastoral, you apply the Wicked status effect on a target. Once a target is hit by this status effect, you can replenish lost health if you continue hitting. And if the enemy hits you then they get back the lost health.

Source: Jyamma Games via Gamepur

3. Palio Trophy

Source: Jyamma Games via Gamepur

Damage Stats Physical 130 Ardore 56 Unraveling 206 Vis 141 Fatuo 52 Gratia 105 Malanno 105 Dizzy 236 Wicked 130 Radiant 185 Sick 185 Base Stats of Palio Trophy

There are a lot of elites that only take Vis elemental damage and the Palio Trophy is the best weapon that builds up the Dizzy status effect faster. This sword has an excellent attack speed and great base physical damage.

Besides the elemental part, the best part about the Palio Trophy is its 206 points Unraveling Damage. For a sword weapon, this is one of the highest in the game, which makes this weapon an excellent pick for a Vis build in Enotria: The Last Song.

2. Emerald Maiden

Source: Jyamma Games via Gamepur

Damage Stats Physical 184 Ardore 64 Unraveling 198 Vis 69 Fatuo 92 Gratia 92 Malanno 210 Dizzy 115 Wicked 187 Radiant 187 Sick 330 Base stats of Emerald Maiden

Malanno is one of the powerful elemental damage types that apply the Sick status effect. When you inflict your target with this status effect, the health begins to drain automatically over time. Think of this infliction as the equivalent of the poison status effect from other soulslike games.

If you want to carry a weapon that offers massive Malanno damage, then Emerald Maiden is the best weapon in Enotria: The Last Song for this.

Source: Jyamma Games via Gamepur

Unlike the Blackpowder Axe, there is no visible elemental damage that you can see. However, each strike on an enemy builds a Sick status effect faster. Once an enemy is hit with it, you will need to finish off the target from a distance. Otherwise, you can also get this status effect by staying near the target.

1. Blackpowder Axe

Source: Jyamma Games via Gamepur

Damage Stats Physical 179 Ardore 69 Unraveling 227 Vis 80 Fatuo 80 Gratia 133 Malanno 80 Dizzy 141 Wicked 141 Radiant 141 Sick 141 Base stats of Blackpowder Axe

How To Get: In Falesia Magnia you will come across enemies that use Blackpowder Axe as a weapon. Killing them has a high chance of dropping the weapon for you. These enemies are mostly found near the Sand Paguro of Sands boss.

Blackpowder Axe is easily the best weapon in Enotria: The Last Song that you can use from mid to end game. The weapon deals massive Gratia elemental damage and easily applies the Radiant status effect on enemies.

This is especially useful in the Falesia Magnia region of the game as you will find skeletons and Huntress enemy types; both weak towards Radiant damage.

Besides the elemental damage part, the gun not only looks good with a wooden part made like an 1800s pistol and an axe at the front, but Blackpowder Axe also has one of the best versatile weapon combos in the game.

Source: Jyamma Games via Gamepur

You can start a two-hit combo by pressing the light attack button two times and pressing heavy attack to finish the combo with another two hits. The heavy attacks in the combo apply Gratia damage that builds up very quickly.

That is everything on the best weapons in Enotria: The Last Song. Before you go, I recommend you don’t skip reading our Enotria: The Last Song review, best settings guide, and Beginners guide.

