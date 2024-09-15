5 Best Weapons & How To Get Them In Enotria: The Last Song

Enotria: The Last Song has a lot of weapons from a wide variety of weapon types you can use to beat elites and bosses. While each weapon has unique physical damage and elemental buildup stats, not all weapons perform the same. That is why I have listed 5 best weapons in Enotria: The Last Song after playing the game for more than 20+ hours.
5. Colossal Pincer
|Damage
|Stats
|Physical
|297
|Ardore
|132
|Unraveling
|350
|Vis
|216
|Fatuo
|139
|Gratia
|139
|Malanno
|139
|Dizzy
|246
|Wicked
|246
|Radiant
|246
|Sick
|246
How To Get: To get the Colossal Pincer in Enotria: The Last Song, you will need to defeat Gran Paguro of Sands in the Falesia Magnia region.
All Greatswords are easily the best weapons in Enotria: The Last Song as they do massive damage per hit but they are super slow. Trading speed for damage is a risky business in the game but if you know the attack windows of enemies, elites, and bosses, you can maximize the damage per second using these weapons.
There is no better Greatsword in Enotria: The Last Song than the Colossal Pincer. This is a boss weapon that does massive physical and Unraveling damage on a target.
Since switching loadouts can be done on the fly, you can use the Colossal Pincer as the primary weapon for a damage build or reserve it for dealing with Unraveling Damage only in the game
4. Vermilion Pastoral
|Damage
|Stats
|Physical
|205
|Ardore
|105
|Unraveling
|278
|Vis
|124
|Fatuo
|280
|Gratia
|93
|Malanno
|124
|Dizzy
|251
|Wicked
|469
|Radiant
|154
|Sick
|251
How To Get: To get Vemilion Pastoral Polearm, you will need to beat Vermiglio optional boss. We have a boss guide on Vermiglio for Enotria: The Last Song so don’t forget to check that out.
Polearms are slow but that lets you hit your target from a safe distance. If you are trying to make an Elementalist build in Enotria: The Last Song that uses polearm as the primary weapon, then there is no better pick than Vermilion Pastoral.
This weapon deals massive Fatuo elemental damage. Once you deal enough damage with Vermilion Pastoral, you apply the Wicked status effect on a target. Once a target is hit by this status effect, you can replenish lost health if you continue hitting. And if the enemy hits you then they get back the lost health.
3. Palio Trophy
|Damage
|Stats
|Physical
|130
|Ardore
|56
|Unraveling
|206
|Vis
|141
|Fatuo
|52
|Gratia
|105
|Malanno
|105
|Dizzy
|236
|Wicked
|130
|Radiant
|185
|Sick
|185
There are a lot of elites that only take Vis elemental damage and the Palio Trophy is the best weapon that builds up the Dizzy status effect faster. This sword has an excellent attack speed and great base physical damage.
Besides the elemental part, the best part about the Palio Trophy is its 206 points Unraveling Damage. For a sword weapon, this is one of the highest in the game, which makes this weapon an excellent pick for a Vis build in Enotria: The Last Song.
2. Emerald Maiden
|Damage
|Stats
|Physical
|184
|Ardore
|64
|Unraveling
|198
|Vis
|69
|Fatuo
|92
|Gratia
|92
|Malanno
|210
|Dizzy
|115
|Wicked
|187
|Radiant
|187
|Sick
|330
Malanno is one of the powerful elemental damage types that apply the Sick status effect. When you inflict your target with this status effect, the health begins to drain automatically over time. Think of this infliction as the equivalent of the poison status effect from other soulslike games.
If you want to carry a weapon that offers massive Malanno damage, then Emerald Maiden is the best weapon in Enotria: The Last Song for this.
Unlike the Blackpowder Axe, there is no visible elemental damage that you can see. However, each strike on an enemy builds a Sick status effect faster. Once an enemy is hit with it, you will need to finish off the target from a distance. Otherwise, you can also get this status effect by staying near the target.
1. Blackpowder Axe
|Damage
|Stats
|Physical
|179
|Ardore
|69
|Unraveling
|227
|Vis
|80
|Fatuo
|80
|Gratia
|133
|Malanno
|80
|Dizzy
|141
|Wicked
|141
|Radiant
|141
|Sick
|141
How To Get: In Falesia Magnia you will come across enemies that use Blackpowder Axe as a weapon. Killing them has a high chance of dropping the weapon for you. These enemies are mostly found near the Sand Paguro of Sands boss.
Blackpowder Axe is easily the best weapon in Enotria: The Last Song that you can use from mid to end game. The weapon deals massive Gratia elemental damage and easily applies the Radiant status effect on enemies.
This is especially useful in the Falesia Magnia region of the game as you will find skeletons and Huntress enemy types; both weak towards Radiant damage.
Besides the elemental damage part, the gun not only looks good with a wooden part made like an 1800s pistol and an axe at the front, but Blackpowder Axe also has one of the best versatile weapon combos in the game.
You can start a two-hit combo by pressing the light attack button two times and pressing heavy attack to finish the combo with another two hits. The heavy attacks in the combo apply Gratia damage that builds up very quickly.
That is everything on the best weapons in Enotria: The Last Song. Before you go, I recommend you don’t skip reading our Enotria: The Last Song review, best settings guide, and Beginners guide.
Published: Sep 15, 2024 03:50 pm