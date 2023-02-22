Every Fusion Katakuri in Wild Hearts, and how to get them
Build a bigger bomb.
Fusion Katakuri are special buildings and traps that can turn the tide of a tough boss fight. Unlike Dragon Katakuri, Fusion Katakuri is designed to be used on the fly during combat and is not intended to be used as long-term structures. Unfortunately, learning how to build Fusion Katakuri isn’t guaranteed unless you know the specific details needed to understand each one. This guide will break down every Fusion Katakuri in Wild Hearts and how to get them.
Related: How to find Golden Hematite in Wild Hearts
Every Fusion Katakuri in Wild Hearts
Unlike all other buildings and traps in Wild Hearts, Fusion Katakuri can’t be learned via the Katakuri Skill tree. The only method of learning new Fusion Katakuri recipes is an in-game mechanic called “A Flash of Inspiration.” Each Fusion Katakuri belongs to a specific boss in the game, and you must have the right basic Katakuri equipped to trigger A Flash of Inspiration. These are all the monsters you have to fight and builds you need to have equipped to learn every Fusion Katakuri in the game.
|Fusion Katakuri
|Kemono Boss
|Crafting Recipe
|Katakuri Effect
|Bulkwark
|Kingtusk
|6 Crates.
|A shield that can block hits
and stop charging attacks.
|Pounder
|Spineglider
|3 Springs.
|A Water infused hammer that
slams down on enemies.
|Firework
|Dreadclaw
|6 Torches.
|A firework shot that
grounds flying Kemono.
Elemental Lantern
|Gritdog
|Stack a Crate, Glider, and Crate.
|A lantern that emits an
elemental shield if its attacked.
|Chain Trap
|Deathstalker
|2 stacks of 2x Stakes and Crate.
|A giant chain harpoon that
stuns grounded enemies.
|Repeater Crossbow
|Fumebeak
|Stack a Glider, Stake, Glider.
|A ballista automatic turret.
|Healing Mist
|Lavaback
|Stack 3 Gliders.
|A healing mist that regenerates health.
|Shield Wall
|Goldshard
|Stack a Crate, Spring, and Crate.
|A shield wall that acts as a short lived parry.
|Star Bomb
|Sporetail
|Stack a Spring, Torch, Spring.
|A giant bomb that causes fire damage.
|Healing Vaporizer
|Mighty Sapscourge
|Stack a Torch, Celestial Thread, Torch.
|A healing aura that cures debuffs.
|Pile Driver
|Amaterasu
|Mount a monster and build two Stakes.
|A large nail that impales a monster up close.
|Celestial Shield
|Emberplume
|2 stacks of Celestial Thread, Crate, Celestial Thread
|A shield that can absorb one hit and provide you with total immunity.
|Harpoon
|Amaterasu
|2 stacks of Spring 2X, Stake
|A giant harpoon that drags airborne Kemono out of the air.
|Celestial Cannon
|Golden Tempest
|2 stacks of Celestial Thread, Torch, Celestial Thread
|A powerful cannon that fires a large blast directly in front of it.
This is the order in which we unlocked these Fusion Katakuri, but if you’re playing with other hunters online, you may unlock them differently. We suggest you fight each Kemono yourself to ensure you learn each recipe, not another player.