Fusion Katakuri are special buildings and traps that can turn the tide of a tough boss fight. Unlike Dragon Katakuri, Fusion Katakuri is designed to be used on the fly during combat and is not intended to be used as long-term structures. Unfortunately, learning how to build Fusion Katakuri isn’t guaranteed unless you know the specific details needed to understand each one. This guide will break down every Fusion Katakuri in Wild Hearts and how to get them.

Every Fusion Katakuri in Wild Hearts

Unlike all other buildings and traps in Wild Hearts, Fusion Katakuri can’t be learned via the Katakuri Skill tree. The only method of learning new Fusion Katakuri recipes is an in-game mechanic called “A Flash of Inspiration.” Each Fusion Katakuri belongs to a specific boss in the game, and you must have the right basic Katakuri equipped to trigger A Flash of Inspiration. These are all the monsters you have to fight and builds you need to have equipped to learn every Fusion Katakuri in the game.

Fusion Katakuri Kemono Boss Crafting Recipe Katakuri Effect Bulkwark Kingtusk 6 Crates. A shield that can block hits

and stop charging attacks. Pounder Spineglider 3 Springs. A Water infused hammer that

slams down on enemies. Firework Dreadclaw 6 Torches. A firework shot that

grounds flying Kemono.

Elemental Lantern Gritdog Stack a Crate, Glider, and Crate. A lantern that emits an

elemental shield if its attacked. Chain Trap Deathstalker 2 stacks of 2x Stakes and Crate. A giant chain harpoon that

stuns grounded enemies. Repeater Crossbow Fumebeak Stack a Glider, Stake, Glider. A ballista automatic turret. Healing Mist Lavaback Stack 3 Gliders. A healing mist that regenerates health. Shield Wall Goldshard Stack a Crate, Spring, and Crate. A shield wall that acts as a short lived parry. Star Bomb Sporetail Stack a Spring, Torch, Spring. A giant bomb that causes fire damage. Healing Vaporizer Mighty Sapscourge Stack a Torch, Celestial Thread, Torch. A healing aura that cures debuffs. Pile Driver Amaterasu Mount a monster and build two Stakes. A large nail that impales a monster up close. Celestial Shield Emberplume 2 stacks of Celestial Thread, Crate, Celestial Thread A shield that can absorb one hit and provide you with total immunity. Harpoon Amaterasu 2 stacks of Spring 2X, Stake A giant harpoon that drags airborne Kemono out of the air. Celestial Cannon Golden Tempest 2 stacks of Celestial Thread, Torch, Celestial Thread A powerful cannon that fires a large blast directly in front of it.

This is the order in which we unlocked these Fusion Katakuri, but if you’re playing with other hunters online, you may unlock them differently. We suggest you fight each Kemono yourself to ensure you learn each recipe, not another player.