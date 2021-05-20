All new hero looks in Overwatch 2

When Overwatch 2 releases, it will bring many changes to help make the game feel different from what you have played before. These changes include a dedicated Story Mode, more PvE experiences in Hero Missions, and new maps and heroes to bolster the game’s roster further. However, changes are not reserved for solely new items to the game, as all 32 playable heroes in the first game will be sporting new looks in Overwatch 2. Here is a look at every returning hero in Overwatch 2 and the changes done to make them stand out.

Genji

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Genji is finally going to put on some clothes and stop running around naked. He’s got some pants, a hoodie, and the holder for his sword is slightly updated.

Lucio

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Lucio’s whole get-up is changing in Overwatch 2. His hair won’t stick out as much as it did before, and there’s a new green neon highlight to it. He is now wearing armor on his upper half and legs, but overall his armor looks updated, sticking with his usual green and blue scheme.

McCree

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch’s favorite cowboy is getting some new body armor to go with a slightly longer beard. He is keeping his red serape, but it is altered this time around. Overall, McCree looks similar to his current-day iteration in Overwatch, BAMF belt buckle, and all.

Mei

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The fluffy aspects of Mei’s outfit in the first game are being toned down in Overwatch 2. The blue scheme in her jacket and boots is more pronounced, and her hair has been slightly changed.

Mercy

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mercy has an entirely new hairdo in Overwatch 2 and a new halo-like visor to accommodate for it. Her wings are updated to include the golden tone from when they spread out, and her armor is much more noticeable this time.

Pharah

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Pharah received minimal changes to her look. Her visor is now transparent, and her armor had some slight color changes.

Reaper

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Reaper’s outfit has much more silver and red worked into the mix to go with his overall black scheme. His coat and guns are both different, with the armor on his arms easier to make out. The spine armor on his back is much more suited with his new look as well.

Reinhardt

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Briggite has updated Reinhardt’s armor from version eight to nine, as you can see by his shoulder. He will not have a helmet this time around, giving his hair room to breathe in a new ponytail, and his chest bears the same symbol as his shield. The red accents in his old armor have been replaced with more pronounced yellow markings.

Torbjorn

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Torbjorn is sporting some new goggles instead of the welder mask he had in the first game. His claw has been slimmed down a little and you can actually see the smoke emitted from his backpack now. It doesn’t appear that Torb has put on any additional armor aside from new knee guards, but his overall outfit nails home his love for working in his shop.

Tracer

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Tracer’s goggles are much less bulky than they were in the first Overwatch, and it looks like she has a new case for her chronal accelerator on her chest. She has new tights that are a little shorter than before with no straps around her legs, and her arm bracers no longer have the wide-winged angles to them.

Widowmaker

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The most significant change to Widowmaker is her hair is now braided instead of being in a long ponytail. Her spider visor has been changed out, and she has more armor on her torso than she did before.

Winston

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

At first look, Winston looks very similar in Overwatch 2. His glasses are the same ones from before (the ones he got from his mentor, Harold Winston), but he has a whole new set of armor, now with an Overwatch patch on the shoulders. His old armor was from the Horizon Lunar Colony, so it was probably past due for an update from a lore perspective. His jetpack has also been changed out for Overwatch 2.