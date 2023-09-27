Cyberpunk 2077: Every Legendary Quickhack and Their Effect

Quickhacks will be one of your best sources of causing disorder as a Netrunner in Cyberpunk 2077. Each one can have a different type of effect and as you get further into the game you’ll be able to unlock more powerful Quickhacks that you can upload into your enemies.

Legendary Quickhacks are the top-of-the-range abilities you can obtain, and these higher-quality versions will let you control the course of a fight in style. Here is a list of all the legendary Quickhacks you can get in Cyberpunk 2077 and what they’ll do for you.

All Legendary Quickhacks in Cyberpunk 2077

There are 17 Legendary Quickhacks in Cyberpunk 2077 that you can get your hands on. While some of these can be found as lower-quality items, the best versions of them are in the orange tier. You’ll also need to have a legendary Cyberware implant to go along with them so they work.