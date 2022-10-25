Every Legendary Zenyatta skin in Overwatch 2

As one of the original heroes from the release of Overwatch, Zenyatta has amassed quite a collection of skins over the years, with a total of 13 legendary skins to his name. Quite a few of these lean into Zenyatta’s robotic appearance as an Omnic, with a few taking the liberty of swapping out his orbs for something more thematically appropriate.

You can unlock Zenyatta’s legendary skins in a few different ways, depending on the skin in question. Some of them can simply be purchased with Overwatch Coins, or even with Legacy Credits if you happen to have any left from your time with Overwatch 1. Others will only show up in the game’s shop on a rotating basis. Although there aren’t any available in the Season 1 battle pass, some are bound to show up in a future pass eventually.

All Legendary Zenyatta skins

Cultist

Screenshot by Gamepur

This skin, originally from the Halloween Terror seasonal event, imagines Zenyatta as a robed and tentacled eldritch being. This version features a dark color palette, using pink/purple and teal to achieve a vaguely aquatic feel.

Cybermonk

Screenshot by Gamepur

A more recent addition to Zenyatta’s roster of legendary skins, this Cyberpunk-themed look takes advantage of Zenyatta’s already cybernetic look. The colors here are in the usual Cyberpunk vein, with gray tones accented by bright splashes of scarlet and yellow.

Djinnyatta

Screenshot by Gamepur

This longstanding legendary skin dresses Zenyatta up as a djinn, complete with gold bangles and a trimmed beard, with a bright blue feather on top for good measure.

Fastball

Screenshot by Gamepur

Originally showing up during the Summer Games seasonal event, this skin depicting Zenyatta as a pitcher seems like a no-brainer. Of course, his chosen sport would be baseball, and he would definitely sport a formidable four-seamer.

Huitzilopochtli

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Anniversary skin dresses Zenyatta in the regalia of the Aztec sun god of the same name, using turquoise and gold accents to contrast its mostly brown and tan colors.

Ifrit

Screenshot by Gamepur

This legendary skin is the counterpart to Zenyatta’s Djinnyatta skin, using a more fiery color scheme that’s reminiscent of lava and obsidian.

Nutcracker

Screenshot by Gamepur

This classic Winter Wonderland skin is a drastic overhaul of Zenyatta’s appearance. Imagining him as a festive nutcracker, it also goes the extra mile and transforms Zenyatta’s orbs into a floating ring of walnuts.

Ra

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another one of Zenyatta’s godly transformations, this longstanding legendary skin depicts him as the Egyptian sun god of the same name. Unlike its recolored counterpart, this version is a bit more modest, sticking to a subtle blue, yellow, and bronze palette.

Sanzang

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Lunar New Year skin depicts Zenyatta as one of the characters from the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West. It also has a bit of company, with other heroes (including Roadhog) getting in on the action with their own Journey to the West-themed outfits.

Sunyatta

Screenshot by Gamepur

The counterpart to the Ra skin, this version goes for an even sunnier look, using touches of red to accent a heavy dose of metallic gold.

Toybot

Screenshot by Gamepur

Even though the Nutcracker skin was already a classic Halloween Terror skin, this one gives it a run for its money as Zenyatta’s best skin. This full-blown makeover reimagines the Omnic in toyetic fashion, with baby blue paint and a pixelated monitor standing in for his face.

Zealot

Screenshot by Gamepur

This recolor of Zenyatta’s cultist skin is fairly dramatic, and a bit less traditional. Instead of the darker look of its counterpart, this one is almost completely white, with aquamarine accents giving it an almost wintery aesthetic.

Zhuge Liang

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Lunar New Year skin leans into Zenyatta’s backline director role in the game by depicting him as the legendary Chinese strategist of the same name.