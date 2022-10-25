Every Legendary Zenyatta skin in Overwatch 2
Try on these harmonious looks.
As one of the original heroes from the release of Overwatch, Zenyatta has amassed quite a collection of skins over the years, with a total of 13 legendary skins to his name. Quite a few of these lean into Zenyatta’s robotic appearance as an Omnic, with a few taking the liberty of swapping out his orbs for something more thematically appropriate.
You can unlock Zenyatta’s legendary skins in a few different ways, depending on the skin in question. Some of them can simply be purchased with Overwatch Coins, or even with Legacy Credits if you happen to have any left from your time with Overwatch 1. Others will only show up in the game’s shop on a rotating basis. Although there aren’t any available in the Season 1 battle pass, some are bound to show up in a future pass eventually.
Related: Overwatch 2 Zenyatta guide – Tips, Strategies, Counters and more
All Legendary Zenyatta skins
Cultist
This skin, originally from the Halloween Terror seasonal event, imagines Zenyatta as a robed and tentacled eldritch being. This version features a dark color palette, using pink/purple and teal to achieve a vaguely aquatic feel.
Cybermonk
A more recent addition to Zenyatta’s roster of legendary skins, this Cyberpunk-themed look takes advantage of Zenyatta’s already cybernetic look. The colors here are in the usual Cyberpunk vein, with gray tones accented by bright splashes of scarlet and yellow.
Djinnyatta
This longstanding legendary skin dresses Zenyatta up as a djinn, complete with gold bangles and a trimmed beard, with a bright blue feather on top for good measure.
Fastball
Originally showing up during the Summer Games seasonal event, this skin depicting Zenyatta as a pitcher seems like a no-brainer. Of course, his chosen sport would be baseball, and he would definitely sport a formidable four-seamer.
Huitzilopochtli
This Anniversary skin dresses Zenyatta in the regalia of the Aztec sun god of the same name, using turquoise and gold accents to contrast its mostly brown and tan colors.
Ifrit
This legendary skin is the counterpart to Zenyatta’s Djinnyatta skin, using a more fiery color scheme that’s reminiscent of lava and obsidian.
Nutcracker
This classic Winter Wonderland skin is a drastic overhaul of Zenyatta’s appearance. Imagining him as a festive nutcracker, it also goes the extra mile and transforms Zenyatta’s orbs into a floating ring of walnuts.
Ra
Another one of Zenyatta’s godly transformations, this longstanding legendary skin depicts him as the Egyptian sun god of the same name. Unlike its recolored counterpart, this version is a bit more modest, sticking to a subtle blue, yellow, and bronze palette.
Sanzang
This Lunar New Year skin depicts Zenyatta as one of the characters from the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West. It also has a bit of company, with other heroes (including Roadhog) getting in on the action with their own Journey to the West-themed outfits.
Sunyatta
The counterpart to the Ra skin, this version goes for an even sunnier look, using touches of red to accent a heavy dose of metallic gold.
Toybot
Even though the Nutcracker skin was already a classic Halloween Terror skin, this one gives it a run for its money as Zenyatta’s best skin. This full-blown makeover reimagines the Omnic in toyetic fashion, with baby blue paint and a pixelated monitor standing in for his face.
Zealot
This recolor of Zenyatta’s cultist skin is fairly dramatic, and a bit less traditional. Instead of the darker look of its counterpart, this one is almost completely white, with aquamarine accents giving it an almost wintery aesthetic.
Zhuge Liang
This Lunar New Year skin leans into Zenyatta’s backline director role in the game by depicting him as the legendary Chinese strategist of the same name.